Italy's Investindustrial bids to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
June 21 Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :
* Says the boards of directors of Testa and Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA have approved merger project
* Says to exchange 1.222 shares of Merlin for each share of Testa
* The exchange of shares applies to 109,082 shares, representing 0.07 percent of Testa's share capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
