BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 UK's CMA:
* UK's CMA considered GTCR Undertakings offered; considers undertaking offered might be accepted to remedy substantial decrease of competition for GTCR/PR Newswire deal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing