BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Stillfront Group publ AB :
* Acquires 52.65 pct of outstanding shares of Simutronics
* Closing is scheduled to take place on or before June 30, 2016
* Consideration to be paid at closing in June 2016 will amount to in total $937,661
* Consideration to be paid partly in cash and partly in Stillfront equity
* Cash part will amount to $787,635 and equity part to $150,026
* Earn-out consideration shall not exceed $1,805,400
* Has also invested $0.5 million in Simutronics to accelerate development of its current mobile strategy games
* Investment is structured as a loan on market terms
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing