MOVES-JPMorgan, ITG, Nomura Asset Management UK, Hamilton Lane
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
June 21 Nordea
* Says we have enough capital to fulfil all capital requirements and we do not expect any material effects on requirements in coming reviews.
* Says we are very confident in our reported numbers and ongoing review process
* Says during annual validation process a number of credit perimeters have been reviewed and we are now in final stages of this review and we are not expecting any material effects as a result of this process
* Says already have highest corporate risk weights among Swedish banks at 41 percent at end of Q1 2016
* Says Nordea's current assessment is an increase of approx. 40bps as a result of outcome from `capital requirements for maturity assumptions under pillar 2' and `SFSA's supervision of banks' calculations of risk weights for exposures to corporates'
* Says we are very confident in our ability to fulfil capital requirements without additional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* SIGNS WITH BACKTOWORK24, A GRUPPO 24 ORE COMPANY, A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL STARTUPS AND "OPEN INNOVATION" PROGRAMS FOR ITALIAN COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)