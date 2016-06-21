BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Ateme SA :
* Turner Esporte Interativo selects Ateme to power its 4K-UHD contribution network Source text: bit.ly/28K89kI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc