BRIEF-India's Dhanlaxmi Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
June 21 Setanta SA :
* Agatha Slaby-Bolinska has been dismissed as the company's chairman of the supervisory board by Setanta's meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: