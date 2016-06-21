BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* "based on client feedback, activity is expected to increase in q3 of 2016"
* Quarter-To-Date utilization through may is 41%; current utilization is 42% based on a total fleet of 31 rigs for drilling
* All rigs in colombia are currently idle; discussions about potential activity late in year and into 2017 have increased
* Quarter-To-Date utilization through may is 39% as compared to 44% in prior quarter for well servicing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: