Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Mccain Foods Says
* Expands Major Investment In Its Florenceville Bristol french fry plant that will expand capability and create 40 to 50 new jobs
* million investment will include a 32,000 square foot expansion to existing fry plant Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.