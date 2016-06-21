BRIEF-India's Dhanlaxmi Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Starwood Capital Group LLC hired Eastdil Secured LLC to broker the sale of U.S. malls valued at about $1.2 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Starwood is selling malls it had acquired from Westfield Corp including assets in Chicago, San Francisco And Cleveland- Bloomberg,citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/28L8XeZ)
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: