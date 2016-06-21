BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune announces commercial development and supply agreement for Thermo Fisher scientific's Dynabeads cd3/cd28 cell therapy system
* Says 10-year deal augments co's exclusive license, supply relationship with Thermo Fisher for Dynabeads cd3/cd28 cell therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: