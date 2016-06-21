BRIEF-Future Enterprises allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 21 Oponeo.Pl SA :
* Its shareholder meeting resolves to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8876 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement