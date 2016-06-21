June 21 Twitter Inc :
* From today uploaded videos can be up to 140 seconds long
* Releasing a new app Twitter engage, a "new companion app
for Twitter", available tuesday
* Says the update will be rolling out soon on twitter for
iOS and for Android
* Twitter engage provides real-time data and insights,
allowing users to "quickly understand, engage, and grow"
audiences
* Planning integrations with some partner brands through
niche and vine products - blog
