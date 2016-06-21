BRIEF-Terraform Global reports receipt of NASDAQ letter
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Cardinal Health Inc
* On June 16, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated five-year credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Amended and restated credit agreement extends term of revolving credit facility to June 16, 2021 - SEC Filing
* Says effective on June 30, 2016, will reduce its committed receivables sales facility program from $950 million to $700 million
* Amended and restated credit agreement increases revolving credit available to company to $1.75 billion Source - 1.usa.gov/28MtX3s Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April to the lowest level in five months amid persistent weakness in the construction of multi-family housing units, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market recovery.