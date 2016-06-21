June 21 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces non-brokered flow through private placement financing of up to $15,000,000

* Says non-brokered private placement financing of 1.04 million common shares at a price of $14.32 per flow-through share

* Proceeds from sale will be used to incur eligible canadian exploration expenses at Macassa Mine complex, East Timmins operations