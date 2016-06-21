BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
June 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* To amend restructuring support and forbearance agreement with CEOC, consenting bank creditors for restructuring CEOC's debt
* Each restructuring support party has agreed to support restructuring contemplated under debtor's second amended joint plan of reorganization Source - 1.usa.gov/28LLauu (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan