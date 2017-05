June 21 Tech Leaders Income Fund

* Tech Leaders Income Fund renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

* Tech Leaders Income Fund says renewed its NCIB to purchase up to 521,100 units of fund representing about 10% of public float of 5.2 million units

* Says units may be purchased for cancellation from June 24, 2016 to June 23, 2017