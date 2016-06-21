MINOR METALS-Vanadium prices hit 4-year high on supply crunch
May 16 Vanadium prices have climbed to four-year highs due to tighter supplies created by a shift in production processes and stringent environmental policies in top producer China.
June 21 Televerbier SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 40.4 million euros ($45.5 million) versus 40.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 17.6 million euros versus 17.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit group share is 5.0 million euros versus 5.3 million euros a year ago
* Expects FY revenues over 49 million Swiss francs ($51 million)
* Expects FY net profit group share between 0.3-0.5 million francs Source text: bit.ly/28LTI4L Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Vanadium prices have climbed to four-year highs due to tighter supplies created by a shift in production processes and stringent environmental policies in top producer China.
* SAYS HOLDERS OF $245.2 MILLION NOTES DUE 2020 VALIDLY TENDERED THEIR NOTES