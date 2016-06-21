BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
June 21 Oi Sa
* Fitch downgrades OI S.A.'s ratings to 'D'; Downgrades reflect OI's filing for a request for judicial reorganization with court of Rio De Janeiro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan