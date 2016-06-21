June 21 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Motors likely will suffer a consolidated net loss of over 100 bln yen ($956 mln) for current fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors aims to resume production and sales of the minicars around early July at the soonest - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors to book 50 bln yen in extraordinary losses for current FY, chiefly from payments to owners of four minicar models affected - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors tax burden is projected to jump to between 8 billion yen and 9 billion yen this fiscal year - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)