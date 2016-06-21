June 21 Tullett Prebon Plc :
* Statement re transaction with ICAP
* Notes today's announcement by Competition And Markets
Authority (CMA)
* Tullett prebon and ICAP have undertaken to divest ICAP's
London-based oil desks (with key staff)
* CMA will now consider in detail proposed undertakings
instead of referring transaction for an in-depth investigation.
* Tullett prebon and ICAP are working together to achieve
proposed divestment within appropriate timeframe.
* Have agreed that ICAP will no longer retain a 19.9 pct
interest in combined TP ICAP after completion of transaction
and, subject to requisite approvals
* Tullett Prebon remains confident that clearance from CMA
will be obtained, and transaction remains on track to close in
2016.
