BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Moody'S On Puerto Rico Bondholder Lawsuit
* Additional lawsuits likely to delay resolution of cumulative credit claims while further delaying Puerto Rico's economic recovery (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Living standards in focus as Labour launches manifesto (Recasts, adds Labour manifesto launch)