June 21 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma announces positive final results with primary and secondary endpoints met in phase 1 study with Yeliva in advanced solid tumors

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says final results from Phase I study with Yeliva met its primary and secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)