BRIEF-Terraform Global reports receipt of NASDAQ letter
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter
June 21 Schlumberger NV
* Schlumberger says drilling group revenue in the second quarter is expected to decline more severely by about 20%
* "pricing pressure and the significant excess of service equipment will limit our earnings potential until 2017"
* Schlumberger says rig count levels in North America now appear to have stabilized at a level 80% below the peak of October 2014
* Schlumberger says rig count levels in North America now appear to have stabilized at a level 80% below the peak of October 2014

* "internationally, activity continues to fall, although pockets of outperformance exist in Russia and the Middle East"
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April to the lowest level in five months amid persistent weakness in the construction of multi-family housing units, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market recovery.