June 21 Schlumberger NV

* Schlumberger says drilling group revenue in the second quarter is expected to decline more severely by about 20%

* "pricing pressure and the significant excess of service equipment will limit our earnings potential until 2017"

* Schlumberger says rig count levels in North America now appear to have stabilized at a level 80% below the peak of October 2014

* "internationally, activity continues to fall, although pockets of outperformance exist in Russia and the Middle East"