June 21 Lennar Corp :

* Backlog includes little bit more of lower price homes, likely to see asp come down into 350s in back half of the year - conf call

* Says what's dragging Houston down is the higher price communities - conf call

* Says we do see lower demand in higher price points as compared to lower price points but generally still market driven - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)