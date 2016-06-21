BRIEF-Terraform Global reports receipt of NASDAQ letter
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter
June 21 Lennar Corp :
* Backlog includes little bit more of lower price homes, likely to see asp come down into 350s in back half of the year - conf call
* Says what's dragging Houston down is the higher price communities - conf call
* Says what's dragging Houston down is the higher price communities - conf call

* Says we do see lower demand in higher price points as compared to lower price points but generally still market driven - conf call
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April to the lowest level in five months amid persistent weakness in the construction of multi-family housing units, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market recovery.