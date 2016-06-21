June 21 Eog Resources:

* CEO says "every time oil goes up $1, our cash flow goes up $80 million" - conference

* CEO says "as oil goes to $50, we are generating a minimum return of 60 percent" - conference

* CEO says "want to remain disciplined on spending, spend within cash flow" - conference

* CEO says "we will also be selling off low margin, low growth properties" - conference

* CEO says "don't mind paying competitive rates" to do bolt-on acquisitions - conference