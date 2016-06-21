BRIEF-Intest reports death of co-founder Alyn Holt
* Intest announces death of co-founder and executive chairman, Alyn R. Holt
June 21 Great Lakes Graphite Inc :
* Great lakes graphite increases private placement
* Second tranche of private placement will now consist of 3.1 million units and 5.1 million flow through shares
* Proceeds from offering will be used to recommission company's leased graphite micronization facility in Matheson, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Intest announces death of co-founder and executive chairman, Alyn R. Holt
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.