June 21 Chuy's Holdings Inc :

* On June 17, 2016, announced that Doug Schmick, a member of the board of directors, passed away

* On June 17, notified NASDAQ due to Schmick'S death, co was no longer in compliance with section 5605(b)(1) of NASDAQ listing rules Source text: 1.usa.gov/28LOQvT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)