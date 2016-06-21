Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Imaflex Inc :
* Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joe Abbandonato will be on a medical leave of absence, effective immediately
* Named Tony Abbandonato, imaflex's co-founder, vice-president and corporate secretary, interim ceo
* Joe Abbandonato's return is anticipated "sometime later this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IFX.V ]
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares