BRIEF-Identillect reports listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Identillect Technologies Corp announces listing of its common shares for trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 8ID
June 21 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc :
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies -all three proxy advisory firms recommend Rofin stockholders vote for merger between Rofin and Coherent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Identillect Technologies Corp announces listing of its common shares for trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 8ID
* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT CLEAR FOR TINNITUS PATCHES IN HONG KONG