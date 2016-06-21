June 21 Tesla Motors Inc :

* On June 21, 2016 co approved making of preliminary all-stock proposal to board of directors of Solarcity Corporation

* On and effective June 20, board approved an amendment to co's amended and restated bylaws , to implement a forum selection bylaw Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28MGwxf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)