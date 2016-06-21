MOVES-ITG names new director in global portfolio trading team
May 16 U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.
June 21 General Obligation Bondholders Of Puerto Rico:
* Puerto rico general obligation bondholders release new proposal for consensual deal on go debt
* Under proposal, existing go bonds would be exchanged for new go bonds at 89% of existing face amount
* Under proposal, commonwealth's debt service would be reduced by $2.9 billion over first five years Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.