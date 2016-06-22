BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Sells land in Upplands-Väsby
* Sold property Upplands Väsby, Grimsta 51:12 to private buyer
* Transaction took place at underlying property value of 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million)
Transaction took place at underlying property value of 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million)

Price was 7.1 million crowns
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project