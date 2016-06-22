June 22 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Highest dividend proposal since IPO at 1.50 euros per share

* FY 2015/16 revenues increased by 15.3 pct to 526 million euros ($592.07 million)thanks to new projects

* Profit for period of Kapsch Trafficcom group increased from 11.4 million euros in previous year to 36.5 million euros in reporting year

* One key focal area for coming years will be further development of strategy 2020

* FY EBIT 62.3 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)