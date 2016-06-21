Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :
* Honorary Chairman & Chief Creative Officer Michael Kors' 2016 total compensation was $15.1 million - sec filing
* CEO John D. Idol's 2016 total compensation of $15.07 million versus $15.08 million in 2015
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares