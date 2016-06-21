Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Tribune Media Co :
* Tribune Media Co says issued statement regarding a lawsuit filed against company by Dish Network
* Tribune broadcasting has tried repeatedly since the expiration of contract, to engage in "meaningful negotiations" with dish network
* Tribune broadcasting has throughout the process repeatedly offered dish an extension through august 31, 2016 , which dish has continually rejected
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares