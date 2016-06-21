June 21 Tribune Media Co :

* Tribune Media Co says issued statement regarding a lawsuit filed against company by Dish Network

* Tribune broadcasting has tried repeatedly since the expiration of contract, to engage in "meaningful negotiations" with dish network

* Tribune broadcasting has throughout the process repeatedly offered dish an extension through august 31, 2016 , which dish has continually rejected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)