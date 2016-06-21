Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Encana Corp :
* Encana reaches agreement to sell Gordondale assets for C$625 million
* Expect to grow liquids production to 50,000 barrels per day by end of 2018
* Encana is reducing midstream and downstream commitments by more than c$100 million on an undiscounted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares