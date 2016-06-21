June 21 Encana Corp :

* Encana reaches agreement to sell Gordondale assets for C$625 million

* Expect to grow liquids production to 50,000 barrels per day by end of 2018

* Encana is reducing midstream and downstream commitments by more than c$100 million on an undiscounted basis