BRIEF-Worldunion Properties Consultancy scraps private placement, to invest in Suzhou firm
May 16 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc
June 21 Microsoft Corp :
* Microsoft says microsoft wallet with tap to pay is now available for windows insiders Source text - bit.ly/28NlqP4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc
YEREVAN, May 16 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.