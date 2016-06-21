June 21 Exelon Corp :

* Comed announces $1.2 billion bond sale

* Has priced $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its first mortgage bonds

* 10-Year bonds have a coupon of 2.550 percent and 30-year bonds have a coupon of 3.650 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)