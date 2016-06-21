Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Exelon Corp :
* Comed announces $1.2 billion bond sale
* Has priced $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its first mortgage bonds
* 10-Year bonds have a coupon of 2.550 percent and 30-year bonds have a coupon of 3.650 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares