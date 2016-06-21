June 21 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals international inc says appointed Sam Eldessouky as chief accounting officer effective as of June 15, 2016

* Eldessouky assumed duties of chief accounting officer from Robert Rosiello

* Robert Rosiello will continue to serve as senior vice president, CFO - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)