June 21 Fortive Corp :

* Fortive corp says on june 20 co issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 1.800% senior unsecured notes due 2019

* Fortive corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Issued $900 million amount of unsecured notes due 2026 and $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior unsecured notes due 2046

* 2019 notes will mature on june 15, 2019. The 2021 notes will mature on june 15, 2021

* Fortive corp says 2026 notes will mature on june 15, 2026; 2046 notes will mature on june 15, 2046