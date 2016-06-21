Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Fortive Corp :
* Fortive corp says on june 20 co issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 1.800% senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Fortive corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Issued $900 million amount of unsecured notes due 2026 and $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior unsecured notes due 2046
* 2019 notes will mature on june 15, 2019. The 2021 notes will mature on june 15, 2021
* Fortive corp says 2026 notes will mature on june 15, 2026; 2046 notes will mature on june 15, 2046 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28KOiDI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares