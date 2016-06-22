June 22 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Announces that Iosif Bakaleynik has informed board of directors about his intention to resign as CEO in order to focus on his mandate as Chairman

* Nomination of a new CEO is expected by end of Q3 2016

* Until then, Iosif Bakaleynik will continue to head Zueblin as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)