June 22 Zegona Communications Plc

* Zegona terminates Yoigo negotiations

* Board confirms that it has terminated all discussions on yoigo transaction with immediate effect

* Negotiations with Yoigo's minority shareholders 1 were protracted and ultimately inconclusive.

* Telecable business continues to deliver strong financial performance, is well positioned for industry consolidation in Spain.