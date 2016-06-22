BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tobin Properties AB :
* Says has issued three-year secured bond loan of about 225 million Swedish crowns ($27.22 million) maturing on July 1, 2019.
* Bond loan carries floating interest rate of STIBOR 3-month + 9.00 percent with quarterly interest payment Source text: bit.ly/28Olnma Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2653 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project