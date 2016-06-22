June 22 Eurotech SpA :

* Announces that it has joined Dell IoT Solutions Partner Program as associate partner

* Announces that its Everyware Software Framework (ESF) 3.2 has been ported on Dell Edge Gateway 5000 Series

* Everyware Software Framework is a targeted Java OSGi software framework for M2M multiservice gateways, smart devices and IoT applications