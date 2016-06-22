BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Sparebank 1 Notteroy - Tonsberg :
* Sparebank 1 BV and Sparebank 1 Nøtterøy - Tønsberg entered into letter of intent regarding merger
* Expects completion of merger to take place on Jan 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project