June 22 Tesla Motors Inc's Elon Musk On Solarcity-

* "Solcarcity will be cash flow positive in next 3 to 6 months on the outside " - Conf call

* "Expect solarcity to be net cash generator, not a user of cash" - Conf call

* "Synergies from Solarcity deal are "common sense" " -Conf call

* "Do not expect Solarcity to have material impact on future cash needs " - Conf call

* "Final costs for both companies would go down significantly " - Conf call

* "Potential for tesla to be trillion dollar market cap company " - Conf call

* "I have zero doubt about the deal, should have done it sooner" - Conf call

* "Hope for shareholder vote on both sides 'in next few months' " - Conf call

* "Once the deal is done, the cash burn is likely to reduce " - Conf call