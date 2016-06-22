BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Gatx Corp
Will change ticker symbol of its common stock, listed on New York Stock Exchange from "GMT" to "GATX."
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project