BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Marathon Asset Management
* Marathon Asset Management announces strategic investment by Blackstone
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings fund has acquired a passive, minority interest in Marathon
* Marathon will retain autonomy over its business management, operations and investment processes Source text for Eikon:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project