UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
June 22 Simcorp A/S :
* SimCorp announced that Exane has selected SimCorp Dimension to support its middle and back-office operations for listed and OTC derivatives
* First phase of project will start in June 2016, is expected to be extended to other business lines in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.