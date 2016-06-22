June 22 Lventure Group SpA :

* Invests further 50,000 euros ($56,355.00) in startup Karaoke One

* Karaoke One completes 450,000 euro capital increase

* Announced on March 8 a 100,000 euro investment in Karaoke One Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)