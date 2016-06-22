BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Lventure Group SpA :
* Invests further 50,000 euros ($56,355.00) in startup Karaoke One
* Karaoke One completes 450,000 euro capital increase
* Invests further 50,000 euros ($56,355.00) in startup Karaoke One

* Karaoke One completes 450,000 euro capital increase

* Announced on March 8 a 100,000 euro investment in Karaoke One ($1 = 0.8872 euros)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project